Legislation allowing same-sex marriage is likely to suffer a delay of at least three years in Australia after the opposition party said on Tuesday it would not back the government's plan to hold a national vote on the issue. The public poll was slated for February 2017 and a bill on the referendum was presented to the parliament last month.

The centre-left Australian Labor Party and other opposition parties support gay marriage but think the public vote is unnecessary when it could just be passed by parliament like any other law. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull earlier said that should the legislation proposing a national vote be rejected, the issue of same-sex marriage would not be reintroduced into parliament until after the next elections in 2019.

Why should gay Australians be subjected to a different law-making process than any other Australians?" said Labor leader Bill Shorten.

Why should a couple in a committed relationship have to knock on the doors of 15 million of their fellow Australians and see if they agree with it? The easiest way is the way which this parliament has done for a hundred years - legislate.Australia Labor Party leader Bill Shorten

The public vote bill required the support of some opposition lawmakers because Turnbull's Liberal-National coalition has only a one-vote majority in the lower house of parliament. It does not have a majority in the upper house.

Several independent MPs had already ruled out supporting a national plebiscite on same-sex marriage.​