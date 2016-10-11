Palestinian children marched on an Israeli settlement to play football there on Tuesday, in a protest ahead of a key FIFA meeting to discuss teams from Israeli settlements.

Boys aged between 11 and 15 from nearby Bedouin communities tried to enter the Maale Adumim settlement in the occupied West Bank.

They chanted "Infantino let us play," in reference to the president of football's governing body, Gianni Infantino.

Soldiers, border police and other security forces stopped them shortly before the entrance to the settlement of around 40,000 people.

Six Israeli teams are based in settlements in the West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law. Palestinian officials have called on FIFA to expel the clubs or force them to move inside Israel's recognised borders.

FIFA's executive committee is expected to discuss the issue during meetings on Thursday and Friday.Infantino told AFP last week the settlement clubs were a "priority" for him.

The children at the protest came from communities that face demolitions and forced displacement as a result of settlement building, according to rights groups.

Fadi Quran of the campaign group Avaaz accompanied the children and repeatedly asked soldiers to allow them through.

"Will you let the children play on their land?" he asked.

"People in the world are watching and this kind of segregation is not acceptable."