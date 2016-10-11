Russia risks becoming a pariah state if it continues to bomb civilians in Syria, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

Western nations on the United Nations Security Council are taking a tougher line against Russia amid growing anger over a Russian-backed Syrian regime onslaught against opposition-held areas in Aleppo.

"If Russia continues on its current path then I think that great country is in danger of becoming a pariah nation," Johnson said.

"In the end, if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's strategy is the greatness and glory of Russia then he risks seeing that turned to ashes as people view his actions with contempt," he said.

The debate was opened when British politician Andrew Mitchell suggested that Russia should be treated as a ‘pariah,' saying: "The Kremlin, like any bully, is winning credibility if no-one stands up to them."

"What Russia are doing to the United Nations is precisely what Italy and Germany did to the League of Nations in the 1930s. And they are doing to Aleppo precisely what the Nazis did to Guernica in the Spanish Civil War."

Russia has helped the Syrian regime gain the upper hand against opposition forces on many frontlines in the five-year-long conflict.