BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
'Hard Brexit' could cost UK £66 billion yearly
Leaked government documents report the UK could lose billions of pounds if they were to completely pull out of the trading bloc.
'Hard Brexit' could cost UK £66 billion yearly
A sign for Bank Street and high rise offices are seen in the financial district in Canary Wharf in London, Britain, October 21, 2010 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 11, 2016

The United Kingdom could lose up to £66 billion a year under a "hard Brexit", The Times reported citing leaked government papers.

GDP could fall by as much 9.5 percent if Britain leaves the European Union compared with if it stays within the union, The Times reported.

The £66 billion figure was in a draft cabinet committee paper which was seen by The Times.

Recommended

A report by consultancy firm Oliver Wyman earlier this week said Britain's financial industry could lose up to £38 billion in revenue in the event of a 'hard Brexit'.

A quarterly survey of 7,000 businesses by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) on Monday showed that Business investment and turnover confidence in the UK had hit four-year lows.

Another survey by Deloitte reported that chief financial officers in major British firms reported only a partial rebound in business morale after a post-Brexit vote nosedive.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway