Haiti faces the risk of famine after Hurricane Matthew left the country devastated, interim president Jocelerme Privert warned on Tuesday. The storm killed 1,000 people and has aggravated a cholera outbreak.

Privert said famine could grip the impoverished country in the next three or four months if necessary steps were not taken in a timely manner.

Hurricane Matthew destroyed up to 80 percent of crops in some areas, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. For an economy looking to revive its agricultural sector, this was a devastating blow. According to the Financial Times, Haiti's agriculture was expected to attract 73 percent investment and create 74 percent of the country's new jobs in the Fiscal Year 2014-15.

"But the concern is if we don't take action now for the longer impact... three to four months when the foods stop coming, we are going to have a real famine," Privert was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"What I saw with my eyes yesterday will take a lot of effort to work on the reconstruction part of what has been destroyed," he added.

The call for action comes as UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon also urged the international community to engage in a "massive response" to help the calamity-stricken people of Haiti.

"A massive response is required," UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told reporters. "Some towns and villages have been almost wiped off the map," he said.

Matthew, the fiercest hurricane to hit the Caribbean in a decade, levelled homes, contaminated water sources and killed livestock, with victims pleading for help to arrive quickly.

The United Nations launched a $120 million flash appeal to cover Haiti's needs for the next three months.

The UN's World Food Programme has begun distributions from food stocks previously set aside for schools to feed hundreds of desperate families, spokesman Alexis Masciarelli said.