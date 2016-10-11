An attack by two gunmen dressed as police officers on a shrine in Kabul has left at least 14 civilians and one policeman dead with at least 30 others wounded.

"People were gathered inside the shrine for worshiping when the attackers arrived, first they shot the policemen at the gate of the shrine and then they entered the compound," said Sardar Hedayat.

Interior ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said police special forces were able to shoot one of the attackers.

Security forces at the scene evacuated the shrine as the attack unfolded, said Kabul police chief Abdul Rahman Rahimi.