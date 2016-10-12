China unveiled on Wednesday a new education plan that criminalises parents sending their children to religious activities in Muslim-majority Xinjiang region.

Xinjiang is an autonomous region in the northwest of China. The restive region is home to Uyghurs, an ethnic Turkic group, the majority of whom are Muslims.

"Any group or person has the right to stop these kinds of behaviours and report them to the public security authorities," a government statement said.

According to Xinjiang Daily, the official publication of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Communist Party Committee, the rules will come into effect on November 1.

Under the new plan, parents and guardians will be unable to "organise, lure or force minors into attending religious activities."

The plan will also bar any form of religious activities in schools.