WORLD
3 MIN READ
China to punish parents in new crackdown on religion
A new education plan will encourage the public to report parents who allow their children to attend religious activities in the Muslim-majority Xinjiang region.
China to punish parents in new crackdown on religion
China denies committing abuses and says legal rights of Uyghur people are under protection. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 12, 2016

China unveiled on Wednesday a new education plan that criminalises parents sending their children to religious activities in Muslim-majority Xinjiang region.

Xinjiang is an autonomous region in the northwest of China. The restive region is home to Uyghurs, an ethnic Turkic group, the majority of whom are Muslims.

"Any group or person has the right to stop these kinds of behaviours and report them to the public security authorities," a government statement said.

According to Xinjiang Daily, the official publication of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Communist Party Committee, the rules will come into effect on November 1.

Under the new plan, parents and guardians will be unable to "organise, lure or force minors into attending religious activities."

The plan will also bar any form of religious activities in schools.

Recommended

As part of the legal arrangement, parents will not be able to force their children to wear clothes and other symbols representing a specific religion.

Families who are unable to keep away their children from "separatism and extremism" can apply to send their children to "receive rectification", the plan stipulates.

It is also underlined in the new plan that schools must guide students away from separatism to create an environment that "esteems science, seeks the truth, refuses ignorance and opposes superstition".

In 2014, Amnesty International reported that Chinese authorities were clamping down on "peaceful expressions of cultural identity" were labelling people as "separatists" in the region.

China however denies that abuses are being committed in Xinjiang, and insists that cultural and religious rights are under protection.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed