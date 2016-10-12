A Syrian opposition group in the country's northern Idlib province has set up a secret internment camp for defectors from the Daesh terrorist group, according to a report published on the BBC website.

The camp reportedly holds around 300 detainees, including a significant number of foreign fighters from Europe.

Having lost around a quarter of the territory it captured in the past three years across Syria and Iraq, Daesh is now on the back foot on numerous fronts.

As international efforts to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa and the Iraqi city of Mosul begin to take shape, more and more Daesh fighters are surrendering before the group's probable defeat.

The report says that the former Daesh fighters being held at the camp are undergoing rehabilitation.

Mohammad al Ghabi, the commander of the group operating the camp, told the BBC that the number of detainees was growing thanks to a Turkish-backed offensive against Daesh in northern Syria that was launched last month.

Daesh "has been falling apart for the past seven or eight months, according to the defectors we spoke to," Ghabi said, adding that Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield had "further degraded" the group and led to its "dismemberment."

Ghabi heads the Jaysh al Tahrir group, which operates as part of the Free Syrian Army (FSA). Written off as a mere loose alliance of local brigades lacking central command until recently, the FSA has been gaining ground against Daesh in a northern stretch of land adjacent to the Turkish border since the operation was launched.

While the group being held in the camp come from a wide range of backgrounds, the BBC report stated that French, Dutch and Polish nationals were among the detainees. Some of the European detainees who wished to go home were released in coordination with their embassies, Ghabi said, but others could be tried and executed for their crimes.