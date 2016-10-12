An explosion near a mosque in northern Afghanistan has left at least 14 people dead and dozens more injured.

Wednesday's bombing in the city of Balkh targeted Shia worshippers observing the Muslim holy day of Ashura. The blast came less than 24 hours after an attack on a shrine in Kabul killed at least 14 people.

Monim Ahmad Farhad, spokesperson for the Balkh provincial governor's office, told TRT World at least 28 people were injured in the Wednesday bombing.

"At 3:30pm [local time] the enemies of Afghanistan detonated an explosive device near a mosque," Farhad said.