US President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that the Republican presidential nominee's comments on a 2005 videotape would disqualify him from even a job at a convenience store.

In the controversial tape, caught on a hot microphone, Donald Trump is heard bragging about groping and kissing women without their consent. Trump has been known for controversial comments throughout his campaign but his comments have become the red line for both Democrats and Republicans.

"Now you find a situation in which the guy says stuff that nobody would find tolerable if they were applying for a job at 7-Eleven," Obama told a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Obama also criticised some Republicans who have condemned the remarks but are still backing the New York businessman.

"The fact that now you've got people saying: 'We strongly disagree, we really disapprove ... but we're still endorsing him.' They still think he should be president, that doesn't make sense to me," Obama said.

Earlier on Tuesday, White House spokesperson Josh Earnest said the remarks in the recording amounted to sexual assault.

Obama also took aim at Trump's business credentials, referring to a New York Times report that showed he claimed a nearly billion dollar loss in one year on his taxes in the 1990s.

"They say the house always wins," Obama quipped about Trump, who was a casino developer at the time. "I don't know how that happens."

Trump said during Sunday night's presidential debate he was embarrassed by the video, but dismissed it as "locker room talk".

Party revolt

Trump lashed out at US House Speaker Paul Ryan and other "disloyal" Republicans on Tuesday. He vowed to campaign in whatever style he wants now that the party establishment has largely abandoned him.