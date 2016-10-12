Turkish troops will remain in the Bashiqa military camp in northern Iraq as long as the country sees it essentials stay there, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Wednesday.

Located northeast of Mosul, Turkey has been training Sunni Arab tribal fighters and Kurdish Peshmerga forces for the past year.

Turkey and Iraq have been exchanging harsh words on the Turkish deployment over the past week. Iraq accuses Turkey violating its sovereignty, but Turkey says that Iraq's Shiite-dominated central government in Baghdad originally agreed with the deployment.

"Turkey's presence in Bashiqa is legitimate. We will continue our presence there as long as Turkey is needed there," Kurtulmus told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Tensions between Turkey and Iraq have escalated ahead of a planned offensive by the Iraqi government to retake Mosul, the country's second most populous city, which has been under DAESH control since June 2014.

The Iraqi parliament last week passed a resolution which described Turkish troops as "occupation forces." Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi also warned Turkey of a "regional war" if it continues its military presence in northern Iraq.