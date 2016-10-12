Clashes between the state and Muslim Rohingyas escalated in Rakhine State, Myanmar on Tuesday.

Myanmar soldiers – called Tatmadaws – have been accused of killing at least four men during a search through Muslim villages, after an attack on troops and police officers left 12 people dead, local media said.

"One Tatmadaw soldier was injured and four were killed by the insurgents. One was dead on the enemy side," said Ye Naing, a director at the Ministry of Information, late on Tuesday.

"After the incident, troops found seven bodies," in the nearby village of Taung Paing Nyar the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported. "Swords and sticks were found with the bodies."

In at least one instance, the hunt for suspects has led to soldiers killing residents in Maungdaw Township where an attack took place on Sunday. Officials said the residents ambushed soldiers, but locals gave an opposing account of events, saying the victims were trying to flee. Local media reported the soldiers killed four residents.

Assailants killed nine police officers in a village in Maungdaw Township on Sunday in coordinated attacks on three border posts.