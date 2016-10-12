A remote-controlled hobby plane, rigged with hidden explosives, killed two Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and injured two French special operations troops near Mosul, French and US sources confirmed Wednesday.

While the Pentagon has previously said the Daesh terrorist group uses simple, commercially available drones to conduct surveillance and carry small explosives, this was the first known deadly case.

According to a US defence official, the incident unfolded October 2 when a small plane with a styrofoam body was either shot down or crashed in Erbil in northern Iraq.

Two local Kurdish Peshmerga fighters grabbed the drone and took it back to their camp to inspect and photograph it, when it blew up.

"It looks like the explosive charge was hidden inside of what appeared to be a battery on some sort of a timer," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

A French source earlier confirmed the use of a "booby-trapped drone in Iraq," while another confirmed that two French soldiers were hurt in the incident. One of the French soldiers has life-threatening injuries.

Both commandoes have been flown back to France for treatment. The French military declined to comment.

Colonel John Dorrian, a spokesman for the US-led coalition fighting Daesh in Iraq and Syria, described the incident as a "Trojan Horse-style" attack.

"There was an improvised device on a drone. And when that was brought back to the camp, it exploded," he said.