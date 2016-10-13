Politicians in Germany demanded answers from Saxony state officials after a Syrian man suspected of plotting to bomb attack in a Berlin airport strangled himself to death with his t-shirt in jail.

On Thursday, Saxony's Justice Minister Sebastian Gemkow said the 22-year-old Jaber al-Bakr took his own life in Leipzig jail on Wednesday.

"This should not have happened even though we did everything we could to prevent it," said Gemkow.

Bakr's defence lawyer Alexander Huebner described the case a scandal of justice as Bakr "should have been Germany's best-guarded prisoner".

Huebner said his client's breaking light bulbs and tampering with power sockets should have been signal enough for him to be on close suicide watch.

He added Bakr had also been on a hunger strike directly after his arrest on Monday.