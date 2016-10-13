The US Navy fired cruise missiles on Thursday, targeting three radar sites controlled by Houthi rebels in Yemen, the first direct US strike against the group, the Pentagon said.

The US strikes came hours after a missile fired from Yemen's Red Sea coast missed a US Navy destroyer, the USS Mason, in the second such attempt in four days.

Authorized by President Barack Obama, the strikes were conducted with Tomahawk cruise missiles fired by the destroyer USS Nitze, a US official said.

"Initial assessments show the sites were destroyed," Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said in a statement.

The strikes "targeted radar sites involved in the recent missile launches threatening USS Mason and other vessels operating in international waters in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb," he said.

"These limited self-defense strikes were conducted to protect our personnel, our ships, and our freedom of navigation in this important maritime passageway."

The missile, meant for the USS Mason, was fired from rebel-held territory and crashed into the ocean before reaching its target.

The Mason and the USS Ponce, an amphibious transport ship, were previously targeted on Sunday by two missiles that also missed the target.

The Pentagon said, at the time, it would respond "at the appropriate time and in the appropriate manner."

The US, a longtime ally of Saudi Arabia, has provided aerial refueling of jets from a Saudi-led coalition striking Yemen and it supplies US weapons sales to the kingdom.