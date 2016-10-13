The United Nations will appoint a comic book figure, Wonder Woman, as its new honorary ambassador for the empowerment of women and girls.

The UN said in a statement on Wednesday that she will be formally designated for the position at a ceremony on October 21 in New York.

The international organisation last week chose a man, former Portugese prime minister Antonio Guterres, as its next secretary general. Seven female candidates had competed for the top leadership position but missed out on the chance to be the world's most visible diplomat.

During the ceremony "surprise guests" will accompany DC Entertainment President Diane Nelson, who will accept the designation on behalf of the comic book, TV and film character, UN spokesman Maher Nasser said.

Wonder Woman's new job will be leading a UN campaign promoting gender equality.

"Gender equality is not only a fundamental human right but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world," the UN declared as part of its sustainable development goals, which are meant to "transform our world."