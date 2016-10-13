Gulf states on Thursday designated a network led by US-based cult leader Fethullah Gulen as a terrorist organisation at a summit in Riyadh that was also attended by Turkey.

Dubbed the Fethullahist Terror Organisation (FETO) by the Turkish authorities, the network has been blamed for a military coup attempt in July that almost toppled the Turkish government.

Turkey has long been calling on the international community to outlaw the network, which generates funds through schools, businesses and donations all over the world.

Since the coup attempt, Turkish authorities have increased their efforts to break the network's vast web of control by identifying, investigating and prosecuting suspected members who have infiltrated state institutions including the army, the police force and the judiciary.

At the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Riyadh, the foreign ministers of member states Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar reiterated their support for the Turkish government in its crackdown on the network.