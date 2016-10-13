Myanmar security forces killed 26 more people on Thursday in the fourth day of clashes between the government and Rohingya Muslims in the country's western Rakhine State.

The government stepped up security in the region after a group of 300 men allegedly killed nine police officers in coordinated attacks over the weekend along the border with Bangladesh. The authorities have accused Rohingyas of carrying out the attacks.

"Since the attack, we have documented several videos showing armed men – some had guns, some had sticks and swords – speaking the Rohingya language and encouraging volunteers to come and engage in armed conflict in Rakhine State," Matthew Smith from Fortify Rights, a non-profit human rights organisation, told Radio France International (RFI).

"This is a very serious situation unfolding there. The government of Myanmar has commenced with what appears to be a very brutal crackdown, we're documenting allegations of extrajudicial killings.

"Essentially the Myanmar Army is moving into villages, suspecting all of the men and boys of being involved with this rather small group of armed men and committing a variety of human rights violations," Smith added.