Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday described US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's idea of arming the PYD's militant wing YPG in northern Syria was "unfortunate."

There is growing concern in Turkey over US support for the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK. Even though the PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU and the US, Washington has been working with the YPG in the war against Daesh in Syria

Clinton on Sunday said she "would also consider arming the Kurds" if elected as the president. Although she did not mention the PYD or the YPG specifically by name, her remarks have been interpreted in Ankara as referring to the terrorist group.

Speaking at a ceremony for appointing judges and prosecutors in Ankara, Erdogan said Clinton's remarks were based on "political inexperience."

"This should not be done," said Erdogan. "Because the sensibilities of the region are different. Such a step cannot be taken in a period when there are these sensibilities."

"Are not you aware that you cause the deaths of 600,000 people through the arms that you give? Where is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights? Where is the law? Where is the importance of human life? No one places importance on this."