Turkey is determined to be a part of the planned operation to retake Iraq's second largest city, Mosul from Daesh, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

During the past week, Turkey and Iraq traded barbs over the deployment of Turkish troops in the Iraqi town of Bashiqa, near Mosul.

The exchange of harsh words came ahead of an offensive planned by the Iraqi government to retake Mosul, which has been under the control of Daesh since June 2014.

"We are determined to take our place among the coalition forces for Iraq's unity and solidarity," said Erdogan. "You invited us to [Camp] Bashiqa."

"If the coalition forces do not want Turkey, then our plan B will come into play and if that doesn't work then our plan C will kick in. The Turkish Republic isn't a tribal state. Let them know this as it is."

Iraqi parliament lately defined Turkish troops in the country as "occupation forces," but Turkey says the central government in Baghdad originally agreed with the deployment.

The countries have summoned respective ambassadors to discuss the issue.

Earlier in December, Turkish troops arrived at the Bashiqa camp, 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Daesh-held city of Mosul at the request of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).