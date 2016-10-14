Israel suspended all cooperation with UNESCO after it referred to the Al Aqsa Mosque site in Jerusalem by its Muslim name, Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Friday.

The United Nations cultural body passed a resolution on Thursday, criticising Israel for restricting Muslim access to the holy site. The resolution referred to Israel as an "occupying power". It repeatedly described the site by its Muslim name and said the compound is sacred to Muslims alone.

The city of Jerusalem, where the site is located, is revered by Christians, Jews and Muslims alike. The Jews refer to it as the Temple Mount and the Western Wall, and the Muslims refer to it as the al Aqsa Mosque compound or Haram al Sharif.

Israel will hold no meetings with UNESCO officials, will not cooperate in international conferences, or extend professional cooperation to the cultural body, according to Bennett's decision.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday, said UNESCO's decision was "delusional".

"To declare that Israel has no connection to the Temple Mount and the Western Wall is like saying that China has no connection to the Great Wall of China or that Egypt has no connection to the Pyramids."