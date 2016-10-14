Militants attacked an army checkpoint and killed 12 soldiers and wounded six others in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Friday, the Egyptian military said.

A gunfight erupted between security forces and assailants around the checkpoint, which is located 80 kilometres east of the Suez Canal near the town of Bir-el-Abd.

Egyptian security forces said 15 gunmen were also killed in the gunfight.

"An armed group of terrorist elements attacked a security checkpoint in North Sinai this morning using four-wheel drives and were immediately engaged. Our forces killed 15 terrorists," the military said in a statement.

"The clashes led to the martyrdom of 12 and injury of six armed forces heroes."