The United Nations General Assembly has appointed former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Guterres as the new secretary-general of the United Nations.

The former Portugese prime minister pledged on Thursday to act as an "honest broker" and said he would take a humble approach in trying to deal with global issues, with human dignity at the core of his work.

"Diversity can bring us together, not drive us apart," 67-year-old Guterres told the General Assembly.

Guterres was greeted by loud applause as he entered the packed hall following the vote and told the assembly he was "fully aware of the challenges the UN faces and the limitations of the secretary-general."

His appointment comes at a time of global anxiety over the ongoing war in Syria, the refugee crisis and raging conflicts in South Sudan and Yemen.