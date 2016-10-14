In order to limit the displacement of civilians during an anticipated operation aimed at taking the northern Iraqi city Mosul from the Daesh terrorist organisation, the UN, Baghdad and Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) have signed a three-way protocol.

At a press conference held in Erbil (the KRG's administrative capital) after the signing ceremony on Thursday, Iraqi Minister of Migration and Displacement Darbaz Mohamed voiced concerns regarding the operation's "humanitarian dimension."

Mohamed described the protocol as a "significant step" towards curbing the displacement of civilians from Mosul, adding that a team of experts had been tasked with addressing the problem.

Lisa Grande, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Iraq, said all parties involved were aware of the difficulties posed by the upcoming Mosul operation and called for a "common mechanism" to avoid worsening the country's humanitarian crisis.