Mortar fire, from Daesh-held territories in northern Iraq, narrowly missed Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi on Friday, a military source said.

The attack came during al-Abadi's first visit to the oil-rich province of Kirkuk since becoming president. He met regional officials and discussed the liberation of Daesh-controlled areas. Daesh has remained in control of southern Kirkuk since 2014.

"Al-Abadi had visited a military site in the Maktab Khalid area in a southwestern district of Kirkuk city," said Captain Ahmed Zeidan, an Iraqi army officer. "Only minutes after his departure, the site was hit by three mortar shells."

According to Zeidan, the mortar fire had originated from areas held by the Daesh, a designated terrorist group.