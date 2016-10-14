WORLD
2 MIN READ
Colombia extends ceasefire with FARC rebel group
The announcement came after supporters of the peace deal marched in the country's capital, Bogota, after it was rejected by a majority of Colombians in a referendum earlier this month.
Colombia extends ceasefire with FARC rebel group
President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize last week for his efforts to end over 50 years of conflict with the FARC rebel group. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 14, 2016

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has extended a ceasefire with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, until the end of the year to gain time to reach a final accord with the left-wing rebel group.

The decision came after thousands of people took to the streets in the country's capital Bogota on Wednesday to demand the government rescue the peace deal, which was rejected by a majority of Colombians in a referendum earlier this month.

"One of the students reminded me that in the army and in the guerrilla ranks, there are young people waiting to see what happens, hoping that they don't need to fire another shot," Santos said in a televised address on Thursday.

Recommended

"For that reason, and at the request of the students, I have taken the decision to extend the ceasefire until 31 December."

Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize last week for his efforts to end over 50 years of conflict with the FARC, in which more than 260,000 people have been killed.

The Colombian president announced on Sunday that he would donate the prize money he received to victims of the conflict.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed