Israeli police detained a Turkish citizen, Orhan Buyruk, on September 28 shortly after questioning him at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on suspicion that he was "an agent."

Buyruk has been in prison for the last 16 days, according to Turkish media reports.

Buyruk's lawyer in Turkey, Ahmet Akif Demir, said that his client landed at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on September 28. He had come to the country on a tourist visa, along with a tour group.

Buyruk was in Israel to visit Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Israeli police detained him shortly after questioning him at the airport.

Buyruk had previously visited Jerusalem without encountering any problems, Demir said:

"The sole purpose of Buyruk's visit was to travel to Jerusalem to visit Masjid al-Aqsa, the first qiblah (direction of prayer) of Muslims.

"According to information I obtained from the lawyer overseeing this case in Israel, he (Buyruk) has been accused of something along the lines of 'being an agent for Iran and also giving information about Israel to an Iranian friend he had on his Facebook account.'

"This is a completely false accusation that has no foundation. Also the prosecutor who made the accusation has no evidence."