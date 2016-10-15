US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will return to Syria talks on Saturday with both sides having said that expectations for the meeting are not high.

The talks resume three weeks after the failure of their painstakingly drafted ceasefire that many saw as the last hope for peace this year.

Pressure is rising for a halt to a ferocious, three-week-old Syrian regime offensive to capture the opposition-held eastern zone of the city of Aleppo.

The United Nations says 275,000 civilians still live in the city and 8,000 opposition group members are holding out against Syrian regime, Russian and Iranian-backed forces.

Kerry has pointedly avoided new bilateral negotiations with Lavrov, and his invitation to the Turkish, Saudi, Qatari and Iranian foreign ministers to join them for talks in the Swiss lakeside town of Lausanne will broaden the discussion to include the most powerful backers of Syria's regime and opposition.

UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura is also attending the talks.

"I don't know that I would expect any breakthroughs. I would just say that we're working to get this multilateral effort and approach to Syria up and running," US State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters in Washington.

Russian news agencies on Friday quoted Lavrov as saying said that he had no "special expectations" for talks in Switzerland on the Syrian crisis.

Russian airpower is currently backing up Syrian regime forces in a ferocious assault on opposition-held eastern Aleppo that has sparked accusations of potential war crimes from the West.

The Syrian regime and Russia counter that they only targeting militants in Aleppo and accuse the United States of breaking the ceasefire by bombing scores of Syrian regime soldiers fighting Daesh, over which the United States has expressed "regret".