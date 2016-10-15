A service using drones to deliver blood to far-flung clinics and hospitals was launched on Friday in Rwanda, a move that has pleased doctors in the region who are often stranded without life-saving blood supplies.

Rwanda uses about 650,000 units of blood per year. Almost half of that goes to mothers who suffer postpartum bleeding and another third is for children under the age of five who have malaria-induced anaemia, according to Keller Rinaudo, a 28-year-old Harvard graduate, who is the CEO of the drone project.

Zipline, a California-based robotics company, launched the service using drones to deliver blood to clinics and hospitals in hard to reach places in the East African nation that is also known as The Land of a Thousand Hills.

"Our long-term goal is to deliver the entire medical supply chain. So we plan to deliver vaccines, rabies prophylaxis, anti-venom, oxytocin as well as a whole host of other medical products that hospitals might have run out of," said Rinaudo.

The 13-kilogram (29 pounds) drones will be able to make a round trip of 150 km (93 miles), he said, as a small drone flew by a crowd of onlookers on Thursday before dropping a packet of blood to a waiting nurse in a demonstration.

The drones are launched into the air using a catapult and deliveries are made using a biodegradable parachute.