POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Drones fly vital blood supplies to clinics in Rwanda
The unmanned aircraft will make deliveries using a biodegradable parachute.
Drones fly vital blood supplies to clinics in Rwanda
The service will help deliver scarcer blood types that hospitals do not usually keep in stock. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 15, 2016

A service using drones to deliver blood to far-flung clinics and hospitals was launched on Friday in Rwanda, a move that has pleased doctors in the region who are often stranded without life-saving blood supplies.

Rwanda uses about 650,000 units of blood per year. Almost half of that goes to mothers who suffer postpartum bleeding and another third is for children under the age of five who have malaria-induced anaemia, according to Keller Rinaudo, a 28-year-old Harvard graduate, who is the CEO of the drone project.

Zipline, a California-based robotics company, launched the service using drones to deliver blood to clinics and hospitals in hard to reach places in the East African nation that is also known as The Land of a Thousand Hills.

"Our long-term goal is to deliver the entire medical supply chain. So we plan to deliver vaccines, rabies prophylaxis, anti-venom, oxytocin as well as a whole host of other medical products that hospitals might have run out of," said Rinaudo.

The 13-kilogram (29 pounds) drones will be able to make a round trip of 150 km (93 miles), he said, as a small drone flew by a crowd of onlookers on Thursday before dropping a packet of blood to a waiting nurse in a demonstration.

The drones are launched into the air using a catapult and deliveries are made using a biodegradable parachute.

Recommended

Espoir Kajyibwami, medical director of Kabgayi Hospital, said the service would help provide scarcer blood types that the hospital did not usually have at hand.

"When we need it we will have it quickly."

Rinaudo said the Rwandan government had signed a deal to pay for each delivery, but did not give any more details.

It is sustainable investment. It's not philanthropy. And we think that's really important. If this is going to scale to a global reach it is important that there will be a successful business model.

The Rwanda scheme is backed by a partnership between Zipline, global logistics company UPS and Gavi, an international vaccine alliance supported by governments and private donors.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast