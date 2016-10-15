Daesh killed 58 people earlier this month and crushed a rebellion plot in Mosul, led by one of the group's commanders, residents and Iraqi security officials said.

Those executed included several members of the terrorist organisation who were suspected of taking part in the plot, that was uncovered last week.

The plotters, who aimed to switch sides and weaken Daesh's defences to help deliver Mosul to the Iraqi government, were killed by drowning and their bodies were buried in a mass grave, according to several residents of the area.

The head of the plotters was a local former assistant of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi working together with ex-Daesh members who turned against the group.

The details were obtained from matching accounts given by five residents, by Hisham al-Hashimi, an expert on Daesh affairs who advises the government in Baghdad and by Colonel Ahmed al-Taie, from Mosul's Nineveh province Operation Command's military intelligence.

The rebels were discovered after one of them was caught with a message on his phone mentioning a transfer of weapons, Hashimi said.

After interrogation he gave out three locations of hidden weapons, that were to be used in the rebellion to support the Iraqi government forces when they closed in on Mosul.

Daesh raided the three houses on October 4, Hashimi said.

"Those were Daesh members who turned against the group in Mosul," said Iraqi Counter-terrorism Service spokesman Sabah al-Numani in Baghdad.

"This is a clear sign that Daesh has started to lose support not only from the population, but even from its own members."

A spokesman for the US-led military coalition which conducts air strikes on Daesh targets in Syria and Iraq was unable to confirm or deny the accounts of the thwarted plot.