In a major step against climate change around 200 countries accepted a legally binding deal to curb greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners, a Rwandan official announced on Saturday.

The world's two biggest economies, the US and China, are part of the deal which divides countries into three groups with different deadlines to reduce the use of factory-made hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) gases.

"It's a monumental step forward," US Secretary of State John Kerry said as he left the talks in the Rwandan capital of Kigali late on Friday.

The pact calls for developed nations, much of Europe and the United States, to reduce their use of the gases gradually, with a 10 percent cut by 2019 and an 85 percent reduction by 2036.

Two groups of developing countries will freeze their use of the gases by either 2024 or 2028, and then gradually reduce their use. India, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and the Gulf countries will meet the later deadline.

"Last year in Paris, we promised to keep the world safe from the worst effects of climate change. Today, we are following through on that promise," said UN Environment Chief Erik Solheim in a statement.

The deal introduces a wave of measures to help fight climate change. Last week, the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb climate-warming emissions passed its required threshold to enter into force after India, Canada and the European Parliament ratified it.