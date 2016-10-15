Police and medics said a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest in the middle of a Shia Muslim gathering in Baghdad, killing at least 31 people and injuring 50 others on Saturday.

The explosion occurred inside a tent filled with people partaking in Ashura rituals to mourn the killing of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Hussein in the 7th century.

The tent was set up in a crowded market in the city's northern al-Shaab district.