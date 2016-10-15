Jamaica's Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt will run his last race on home soil at June's Racers Grand Prix before retiring from competition two months later, he said on Friday.

The 30-year-old, who won the 100 metres at this year's Racers Grand Prix, has already said he plans to retire from the sport after the August 5-13 world championships in London having won nine Olympic gold medals.

"The Racers Grand Prix will be my last race in Jamaica people, it will be the last time I run in Jamaica," Bolt told Television Jamaica's "Smile Jamaica" morning magazine programme.