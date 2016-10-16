The United States and Britain have called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Yemen, where the conflict between Houthi rebels and the exiled government has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis

The call for the urgent and unconditional ceasefire comes a week after a Saudi-led campaign against the Houthis targeted a funeral hall in Yemen's capital Sanaa.

The air strike by the Saudi coalition, which is backing the government in the conflict, killed 140 people and sparked an international outcry. It raised also questions about the continued military and financial support to the Saudi coalition by the US and Britain.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State John Kerry said there was an urgent need to end the conflict in Yemen "as rapidly as possible, meaning Monday, Tuesday".

"This is the time to implement a ceasefire unconditionally and then move to the negotiating table," Kerry said after meeting the United Nations envoy to Yemen and his opposite numbers from Britain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at talks hosted by Britain in London.

Kerry would not predict whether Yemen's government or rebel forces had accepted the demand, but said the diplomats were not operating "in a vacuum."