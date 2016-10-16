A suicide bomber believed to be from Daesh killed three people and injured at least 20 others in an attack on Sunday at a refugee camp in Syria near the border with Jordan, a rebel official said.

The attack targeted an outpost manned by the Jaish al-Ashair rebel group at the Rukban refugee camp, said Said Saif, spokesman for the Forces of Martyrs Ahmed al-Abdo Brigades, a Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebel faction fighting Daesh

Jaish al-Ashair is one of the groups that polices the camp.