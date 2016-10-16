WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bomber kills 3, wounds 20 at Syrian refugee camp
A truck with explosives was driven into a security outpost at the Rukban refugee camp on the Syria-Jordan border.
Suicide bomber kills 3, wounds 20 at Syrian refugee camp
People gather to take basic food stuffs and other aid from community leaders charged with distributing equitably the supplies to the Rukban refugee camp on the Syria-Jordan border. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 16, 2016

A suicide bomber believed to be from Daesh killed three people and injured at least 20 others in an attack on Sunday at a refugee camp in Syria near the border with Jordan, a rebel official said.

The attack targeted an outpost manned by the Jaish al-Ashair rebel group at the Rukban refugee camp, said Said Saif, spokesman for the Forces of Martyrs Ahmed al-Abdo Brigades, a Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebel faction fighting Daesh

Jaish al-Ashair is one of the groups that polices the camp.

Recommended

The blast, triggered when a bomber rammed an explosive-laden truck into the post, targeted one of its positions about 400 metres from a medical station, Saif said.

Rukban is home to more than 75,000 people, among the millions of Syrians who have fled their homes during the country's five-year civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands of others.

During a similar attack in July, six Jordanian border guards were killed by a suicide bomber who drove his car at speed across the border and into a military post near Rukban, which is located in a desert area near where Daesh is present

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed