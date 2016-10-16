WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey-backed forces capture Syrian village of Dabiq
The Free Syrian Army (FSA) has taken control of two northern Syrian villages from Daesh, including one symbolically important to the terrorist group.
Free Syrian Army fighters advancing towards the Syrian village of Dabiq. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 16, 2016

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) captured the village of Dabiq in northwestern Syria from Daesh early on Sunday after clashes, Ahmed Osman, head of the Sultan Murad rebel group and a war monitor said.

FSA fighters also captured Dabiq's neighbouring villages of Sawran and Osman, the Syrian Observatory for Human rights said.

Dabiq, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of Aleppo and around 10 kilometres (6 miles) south of Syria's border with Turkey, has a symbolic importance for Daesh, as the group believes it will be the site of an end-times battle with non-Muslims.

Anadolu Agency reported that FSA fighters were working to dismantle mines laid in the town by retreating Daesh terrorists. It said nine FSA soldiers were killed and 28 others wounded during clashes on Saturday.

In August, Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield to remove Daesh elements from the areas along the border between Turkey and Syria.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRTWorld and agencies
