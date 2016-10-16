Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) captured the village of Dabiq in northwestern Syria from Daesh early on Sunday after clashes, Ahmed Osman, head of the Sultan Murad rebel group and a war monitor said.

FSA fighters also captured Dabiq's neighbouring villages of Sawran and Osman, the Syrian Observatory for Human rights said.

Dabiq, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of Aleppo and around 10 kilometres (6 miles) south of Syria's border with Turkey, has a symbolic importance for Daesh, as the group believes it will be the site of an end-times battle with non-Muslims.