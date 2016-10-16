At least three police officers were killed, and eight other people including civilians were injured when suspected suicide bombers blew themselves up in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep on Sunday.

The incident took place during a police raid on what was thought to be a Daesh safehouse, security sources and medics said.

Gaziantep Governor Ali Yerlikaya told Anadolu Agency that four Syrians were also among the injured.

Yerlikaya said security forces would continue their anti-terror operation for the peace and safety of the people of Gaziantep.