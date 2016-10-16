TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Daesh bombers blow themselves up in Turkey's Gaziantep
At least three police officers were killed and eight others, including civilians, were injured, officials say.
Daesh bombers blow themselves up in Turkey's Gaziantep
The incident took place during a police raid on what was thought to be a Daesh safehouse. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 16, 2016

At least three police officers were killed, and eight other people including civilians were injured when suspected suicide bombers blew themselves up in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep on Sunday.

The incident took place during a police raid on what was thought to be a Daesh safehouse, security sources and medics said.

Gaziantep Governor Ali Yerlikaya told Anadolu Agency that four Syrians were also among the injured.

Yerlikaya said security forces would continue their anti-terror operation for the peace and safety of the people of Gaziantep.

Recommended

Police pursued a vehicle believed to be carrying explosives to the house, where a group of Syrian nationals were thought to be sheltering, and raided it, the security sources said.

Gaziantep lies around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Syrian border.

In August, Turkey launched a military operation into Syria, in support of Syrian opposition forces, to oust Daesh from its border.

The Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army said on Sunday it captured the Daesh-held village of Dabiq in Syria, a stronghold where it had promised to fight a final, apocalyptic battle with non-Muslims.

A suicide bomber suspected of links to Daesh killed more than 50 people, many of them children, at a Kurdish wedding in Gaziantep in August.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan