In a stunning new twist to the brutal White House race, one presidential nominee is challenging the other to take a drug test.

While under fire from numerous sexual assault allegations, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Saturday suggested his rival Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was "pumped up" on performance-enhancing drugs during their last presidential debate.

The unsubstantiated attack from the Republican nominee came as he accused "corrupt" media of seeking to rig November's vote in Clinton's favour, by reporting on the recent claims of his sexual misconduct.

Trump has trampled all conventions in his treatment of his opponent, vowing that if elected he would jail the Democratic nominee over her email practices as secretary of state — and making "Lock Her Up" a rallying cry for his supporters.

His campaign has actively fueled right-wing conspiracy theories about Clinton's health, seizing on her bout of pneumonia last month to suggest she is concealing a major health problem, and is unfit for office.

He called for Clinton to be tested ahead of their final duel Wednesday in Las Vegas.

"I don't know what is going on with her," the 70-year-old told a rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"At the beginning of her last debate, she was all pumped up at the beginning. At the end, it was like, 'Take me down,' she could barely reach her car."

"Athletes, they make them take a drug test. I think we should take a drug test prior to the debate. Why don't we do that?" Trump said.

Some had another theory for Trump's accusations.

Saturday's broadside against his Democratic rival marked yet another escalation of Trump's scorched-earth electoral strategy heading into the final weeks of a race that has defied all political norms.

Steal the election

As the Manhattan billionaire tanks in the polls — abandoned by part of his own camp — he has spent the week claiming the media and a "global elite" are working against him, alleging that Clinton plotted to destroy the sovereignty of the United States.

"Hillary is running for president in what looks like a rigged election," he charged in New Hampshire.