The US military has deployed to the east of Mosul in Iraq, and has started shelling Daesh targets as part of an operation to retake the city, a Peshmerga commander said on Saturday.

Peshmerga Commander Omer Huseyin, from Camp Bashiqa in northern Iraq, said that American howitzers, which were deployed some 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) away from the Mosul city center, were hitting Daesh targets.

Huseyin said US-led coalition warplanes also hit Daesh positions.

"The Daesh terrorists started burning tires to block the view of the warplanes after international coalition forces struck the area," he added.

"Daesh terrorists also started burning the petroleum filled in their ditches, which they have dug around the city."

But a Pentagon official who wanted to remain anonymous said that "a full scale offensive hasn't started yet." The official did not confirm if the operation had begun at all.

On the other hand, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that reports on social media and the internet that the Mosul operation began were "erroneous."

The CENTCOM official who also wanted to remain anonymous said the liberation of Mosul was an "Iraqi military plan" and would start whenever Baghdad wanted to kick it off.