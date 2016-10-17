WORLD
2 MIN READ
60 still missing after Myanmar ferry disaster
Rescue workers are still searching a large section of the Chindwin River where the ferry had capsized.
60 still missing after Myanmar ferry disaster
Rescue workers in Myanmar search the Chindwin River for missing people. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 17, 2016

Dozens of people were killed and around 60 are still missing after a ferry capsized in the Chindwin River in northwestern Myanmar, a rescue official said on Monday.

Boat accidents are frequent in Myanmar where overcrowded and unsafe vessels are common means of transport.

"I heard from witnesses that the boat was packed with at least 300 passengers, despite its official capacity of around 120," a lawmaker in the Sagaing regional parliament, Kyaw Htay Lwin said.

He also said the real number of missing could be higher.

Recommended

Sa Willy Frank, head of the regional relief department said relief workers rescued about 150 people.

The official said rescue teams were still out looking for the missing.

The ferry was traveling from Homalin to Monywa when it sank at about 5am on Saturday close to Kani, about 137 km northwest of Myanmar's former royal capital, Mandalay.

In March 2015, 64 people died in a similar accident when an overloaded ferry capsized in bad weather.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed