Dozens of people were killed and around 60 are still missing after a ferry capsized in the Chindwin River in northwestern Myanmar, a rescue official said on Monday.

Boat accidents are frequent in Myanmar where overcrowded and unsafe vessels are common means of transport.

"I heard from witnesses that the boat was packed with at least 300 passengers, despite its official capacity of around 120," a lawmaker in the Sagaing regional parliament, Kyaw Htay Lwin said.

He also said the real number of missing could be higher.