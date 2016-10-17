A pro-Ukrainian neo-Nazi group has claimed responsibility for the assassination of a pro-Russian rebel commander in the country's troubled east on Sunday.

The group that claimed responsibility for the murder have already warned in a video uploaded to the Internet that they will next target the leaders of Ukraine's two breakaway regions - Luhansk People's Republic leader Igor Plotnitsky and Donetsk People's Republic "prime minister" Alexander Zakharchenko.

In response, Zakharchenko vowed revenge for the killing, which he said amounted to a declaration of war by Ukraine, throwing a ceasefire between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists into doubt.

The already fragile ceasefire has been shaken by sporadic clashes since it was enforced after an agreement was signed in Minsk in February 2015.

Thirty-three-year-old Russian national Arseny Pavlov, better known by his nickname "Motorola," was killed along with his bodyguard in an explosion in his apartment building in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, the rebel-controlled region's "deputy defence minister" Eduard Basurin said.

"The bomb was placed above the lift's cabin. The blast was concentrated inside the cabin," Basurin informed Reuters. "We had intelligence from our agent networks that diversionary groups were being sent our way to kill prominent military and political leaders.