The battle for Mosul is on. The northern Iraqi city where Daesh proclaimed the establishment of its state is now surrounded by a wide coalition of armies seeking to dislodge the terror organisation from the stronghold. At stake is a fight to end the group's two-year stranglehold over a huge portion of Iraqi territory.

"Mosul is the capital of Daesh," General Sirwan Barzani of the Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga forces told TRT World in an interview on the Gwer Front just south of Kurdistan Regional Government's capital, Erbil. "Even moreso than Raqqa – in terms of strategic location, population, economically – it's the most important for them," he said, referring to the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, often referred to as the capital of Daesh.

General Barzani leads a battalion of peshmerga, or Iraqi Kurdish soldiers, stationed along the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government's 1100 km stretch of front-line territory, holding firm after Daesh fighters came within 20 km of Erbil in February 2015.

"The reason this battle is so important is because we are on Daesh's doorstep, fighting them on behalf of all civilization, because, really, they pose a threat to the entire world," General Barzani said. "They are ready to die, all of them, and we are ready to die to defend our nation. The Peshmerga, the Iraqi army, Sunni tribes – we don't know about the Shia militia yet – but we are ready to go to the end to defeat Daesh," he continued.

The offensive against Mosul involves a complex constellation of armies which, despite their sometimes deep-seated resentments and rivalries, are coordinating toward a single goal – expelling Daesh and taking back Iraq. It's a complicated battlefield, and everyone wants a piece of the action for their own reasons.

Who are the players in the battle for Mosul?

Instead of a single standing army, Iraq's military and security forces consist of a complex chorus of armed factions. The largest force on the ground is the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF), under the command of Baghdad. But when the operation was officially launched in a pre-dawn announcement by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi, it came with a caveat: local militias of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), a Shia-majority coalition of smaller, semi-professional fighters gathered from around the country, would not be allowed to enter the city of Mosul. Kurdish peshmerga forces under Erbil's command would back up the rear line of support, but would not charge into the city centre.

It gets more complicated; Turkish troops stationed in Bashiqa at the invitation of the Kurdistan Regional Government to train the local militias of Ninawa Province, the Sunni-majority National Mobilization Forces are involved in the Mosul operation in a support capacity, but would not yet become directly involved in combat, a senior Turkish security official told TRT World on Monday. And above the battlegrounds, the US is lending its air support to clear the way for the cavalry to enter Mosul.