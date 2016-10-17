WORLD
2 MIN READ
Flooding in Vietnam wreaks havoc as typhoon looms
Heavy flooding in Vietnam caused by the approaching Typhoon Sarika has already submerged thousands of homes.
Flooding in Vietnam wreaks havoc as typhoon looms
The northern provinces of Vietnam are on high alert as Typhoon Sarika which pounded Philippines over the weekend, killing two kept on a path to hit the country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 17, 2016

Floods caused by torrential rains have killed more than 24 in Vietnam and submerged thousands of homes ahead of a typhoon, officials said on Monday.

The northern provinces of the country are on high alert as Typhoon Sarika which pounded Philippines over the weekend kept on a path to hit Vietnam.

"We're worried. We have instructed district governments to outline plans for evacuating people from high-risk areas to cope with the typhoon," disaster official Tran Le Dang Hung told AFP.

Local forecasters expect that Sarika will be the biggest storm of the season, bringing more bad weather to Vietnam.

18 people died in Quang Binh province while another six died in other provinces.

Recommended

According to the Natural Disaster Prevention, four people have been missing since Friday.

Heavy flooding has also damaged 240,000 buildings in central provinces.

Typhoon Sarika is moving at speed of 15 to 20km/h and may hit Vietnam by Wednesday.

Dozens of tropical storms or typhoons often lash coastal regions of Vietnam, causing widespread destruction.

The tropical storm Rai slammed into the country's central coastline last month, killing five people and submerging 1,700 homes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed