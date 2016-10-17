Floods caused by torrential rains have killed more than 24 in Vietnam and submerged thousands of homes ahead of a typhoon, officials said on Monday.

The northern provinces of the country are on high alert as Typhoon Sarika which pounded Philippines over the weekend kept on a path to hit Vietnam.

"We're worried. We have instructed district governments to outline plans for evacuating people from high-risk areas to cope with the typhoon," disaster official Tran Le Dang Hung told AFP.

Local forecasters expect that Sarika will be the biggest storm of the season, bringing more bad weather to Vietnam.

18 people died in Quang Binh province while another six died in other provinces.