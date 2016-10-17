The Kremlin-funded television network Russia Today said on Monday that the United Kingdom's NatWest bank has closed its accounts in a unilateral decision.

Ties between Russia and the UK are at their lowest since the Cold War over the crisis in Ukraine and Moscow's bombing campaign in Syria.

There was no immediate indication that this decision was linked to the British authorities.

"They have closed our accounts in Britain. All the accounts," wrote RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan on Twitter.

She said the channel had been told the decision "cannot be reviewed," adding "Long live freedom of speech."

RT later published on its website a letter from NatWest bank dated October 12th saying it has reviewed its banking arrangements with RT and reached the conclusion that they will no longer provide it facilities.

The letter from NatWest, owned by the Royal Bank of Scotland, does not give any reason for this decision, which it says is "final" and not open to any discussion.

The bank says it will close RT's accounts by December 12th.