Ecuador's government said on Tuesday it had partly restricted internet access for Julian Assange, the founder of anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks who has lived in the South American country's London embassy since mid-2012.

WikiLeaks on Monday alleged that Assange's internet access was cut Saturday after the anti-secrecy group published private speeches by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to Goldman Sachs.

In a series of tweets beginning late Monday, the anti-secrecy website said it learned from "multiple US sources" that Ecuador cut off Assange's internet connection at the behest of US Secretary of State John Kerry.

Ecuador's leftist government said WikiLeaks' decision to publish documents impacting the US election was entirely its own responsibility, and the country did not want to meddle in election processes or favour any candidate.

"In that respect, Ecuador, exercising its sovereign right, has temporarily restricted access to part of its communications systems in its UK Embassy," it added in a statement. "Ecuador does not cede to pressures from other countries."

Assange has been staying at the Ecuadorean embassy in London after a British court ordered him extradited to Sweden to face questioning in a sexual molestation case involving two female supporters.

WikiLeaks said it activated "contingency plans" after Assange's cut-off, and Ecuador said that its action did not stop the group continuing "journalistic activities."

Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa has long backed Assange's right to free speech and has also supported Clinton publicly.