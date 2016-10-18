Turkish jets are not yet part of the offensive to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul from Daesh, but will be deployed when the time comes, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The operation started on Monday, and Ankara said it should be included as it was concerned that sectarian tensions in Iraq and Syria could lead to an all-out war in the Middle East.

"When it will be necessary it will happen. There is an agreement in principle," Yildirim told a journalist seeking clarification on Turkey's role in the Mosul offensive. Yildirim was responding to a question about a statement he made on Turkish jets participating in the operation.

At a meeting in Ankara, Yildirim said Turkey would not "turn a blind eye" to developments that could impact its own security and regional stability.

Later on Tuesday, Turkey's Defence Minister Fikri Isik confirmed the country's air force will join the anti-Daesh operation in Mosul.

Addressing journalists at the Turkish embassy in Rome, after attending a meeting of southeastern Europe's defence ministers, Isik said, "We have come to an agreement with coalition forces that our air force will join the Mosul operation."