WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thai minister asks nation to shun royal critics
Since King Bhumibol's death, there has been an increase in mob activity. Online zealots have been searching the internet, determined to punish anyone perceived to have insulted the monarchy.
Thai minister asks nation to shun royal critics
For Thailand's royalists, King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be remembered as a potent, father-like figure who guided them through turbulent decades. He became an example of peace and worked hard to improve the conditions of the poor in the country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 18, 2016

Thais have been urged to name and shame those who defame the monarchy, Justice Minister Paiboon Koomchaya, said on Tuesday, after fresh videos emerged of mob justice against people accused of insulting the institution.

The death of Thailand's most beloved King has sparked widespread grief in the nation. But it has also unleashed a growing number of cases of vigilantism by royalists: Thais against people accused of insulting the monarchy. Thailand's monarchy is protected by a draconian law that outlaws criticism with punishments of up to 15 years in jail for each insult.

"There is no better way to punish these people than to socially sanction them," Paiboon told reporters, as he vowed to "pursue those people who violate the law."

A video widely shared on social media showed an elderly woman on a Bangkok bus being berated by fellow commuters in the presence of police.

As she exits the bus, the woman is slapped in the face by another woman dressed in black. It is not clear when the incident took place but the video was uploaded on Monday evening.

Black-shaming

Hard-line royalists have also taken to social media calling for vigilante action against alleged transgressors, who insult the monarchy or the state.

Recommended

On Sunday, a woman on Samui island was forced by police to kneel below a portrait of King Bhumibol in front of a baying mob after she allegedly posted an insulting comment about the monarchy on Facebook.

She has since been charged with lese majeste ­­–- the law that makes it a crime to offend or insult the dignity of a reigning sovereign or state.

Other social media users have berated those deemed not to be mourning sufficiently deeply or failing to wear black clothes.

The phenomenon dubbed "black-shaming" has been condemned by the government.

Media inside Thailand, both local and foreign, must heavily self-censor.

Authorities, however, struggle to censor critics or media based overseas.

But Paiboon said the government would renew extradition requests for Thais abroad -- something that is unlikely to sway governments in countries where lese majeste is not a crime.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza