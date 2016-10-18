Thais have been urged to name and shame those who defame the monarchy, Justice Minister Paiboon Koomchaya, said on Tuesday, after fresh videos emerged of mob justice against people accused of insulting the institution.

The death of Thailand's most beloved King has sparked widespread grief in the nation. But it has also unleashed a growing number of cases of vigilantism by royalists: Thais against people accused of insulting the monarchy. Thailand's monarchy is protected by a draconian law that outlaws criticism with punishments of up to 15 years in jail for each insult.

"There is no better way to punish these people than to socially sanction them," Paiboon told reporters, as he vowed to "pursue those people who violate the law."

A video widely shared on social media showed an elderly woman on a Bangkok bus being berated by fellow commuters in the presence of police.

As she exits the bus, the woman is slapped in the face by another woman dressed in black. It is not clear when the incident took place but the video was uploaded on Monday evening.

Black-shaming

Hard-line royalists have also taken to social media calling for vigilante action against alleged transgressors, who insult the monarchy or the state.