Typhoon Sarika lashed China's southern resort island of Hainan on Tuesday, with torrential rain and winds of up to 162 kilometres per hour (100 mph) forcing authorities to evacuate almost half a million people and halt transport services.

Rail services were suspended on Monday and 250 flights were cancelled at the provincial capital Haikou's international airport, state news agency Xinhua said.

The provincial meteorological bureau expects losses from the typhoon to be "grave" as the storm was expected to be "the most powerful and destructive to land in Hainan in a decade," Xinhua said.