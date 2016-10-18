Nearly one in four young Americans said that they would rather have a giant meteor destroy the Earth than see Republican candidate Donald Trump or Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the White House, a poll finds.

The poll's result indicates the American youth's frustration about this year's election choices, according to Joshua Dyck, co-director of UMass Lowell's Center for Public Opinion, which conducted the poll alongside Odyssey Millennials.

Some 39 percent of the 1,247 participants said they would prefer that President Barack Obama declare himself president for life than hand over power to Clinton or Trump.