Turkey's EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik said on Tuesday the European Union should implement visa-free travel for Turkish citizens by the end of year and stop insisting that Ankara change its anti-terrorism laws.

He warned Turkey may cancel its side of a deal to readmit illegal migrants if the EU does not keep the promises it made.

Turkey agreed in March to stop illegal migrants from crossing into Greece in exchange for financial aid for those in its care, the promise of visa-free travel for its citizens to much of the EU, and accelerated EU membership talks.

But there has been deadlock over the plan to grant Turkish citizens visa-free access to Europe by October.

Brussels first wants Turkey to change its anti-terrorism laws, which it deems too broad and potentially oppressive for European standards.

In an interview with Reuters, the minister said that, "Forcing this despite the situation is putting a roadblock in front of the visa liberalisation, and therefore we will assume they aren't keeping the promises they made."

"In that case we won't carry out the readmission deal, and we will cancel it if necessary," he said, referring to the 2013 deal in which Turkey agreed to take back migrants who travelled illegally to the EU in return for the promise of visa-free travel.